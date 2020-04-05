The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System to make tough decisions.On Friday, Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced it will furlough some workers and reduce hours for others due to a "sudden and drastic drop in patient volumes and revenues.""This was an extremely difficult decision, and one that we did not make lightly," CEO David Verinder said in a letter to employees. "Staff have gone above and beyond to care for our patients throughout this crisis, even as they have been anxious about the health and well-being of themselves and their families.The hospital also implemented a hiring freeze as a result of the drop in revenues.