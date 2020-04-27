A senior official in Iraq's al-Anbar province warned of the increasing presence of the ISIS terrorists in the desert areas of the province which are controlled by the US forces.the official was quoted as saying by the Arabic-language al-Ma'aloumeh news agency on Saturday.The official warned of the US attempts to transfer a large number of ISIS terrorists from occupied regions of Syria to Iraq's western desert province of al-Anbar. The terrorists pose a great danger to inhabitants of this area, as well as the bordering areas with Syria.In relevant remarks in March, another Iraqi official had also warned that the ISIS terrorists were being supported by the US in the western desert areas of the al-Anbar province along the border with occupied parts of Syria."The US is increasing its forces in al-Anbar and monitors the bordering line between Iraq and Syria," Head of Badr Organization's Office in al-Anbar Qusai al-Anbari said.He added that the US is attempting to transfer the largest-ever number of ISIS terrorists into Iraq, adding that they are supported by the US in the desert areas of al-Anbar after arriving from Syria through US heliborne operations. Al-Anbari warned that "certain Iraqis" are also attempting to facilitate the ISIS traffic into Iraq's western deserts in support of terrorism following a clandestine agreement with the Americans.