The withdrawal of American troops from Syria has set the stage for a return of Islamic State, claims a new Pentagon report. The report aligns the Pentagon with war-hungry lawmakers who opposed the withdrawal from the outset.In the eyes of the Pentagon, however, it's a bridge too far.IS, it says, will "probably...build clandestine networks" and attempt to free its prisoners held in Kurdish prisons.The Pentagon is not alone in criticizing Trump's pullout. A bipartisan chorus of lawmakers accused the president of "abandoning" America's Kurdish allies when US forces withdrew from northeastern Syria, and hawkish Republican Senator Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) called the withdrawal "the biggest mistake" of Trump's presidency. Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis stated last month that the resurgence of IS is "absolutely a given" without American forces in Syria to prevent it.The resurgence of IS is dependent on more than just the American presence. Syria's government and its Russian allies are still poised to take on the terror group, as are Kurdish militias. The consternation over Trump's withdrawal therefore seems more like worry among military officials that the US won't be around to oversee the fight for itself.