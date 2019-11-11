© RT



On the interview embargo

On how the war started

© Delil Souleiman/AFP



© AP PHOTO / HUSSEIN MALLA



On chemical attacks

a narrative that was the pretext to attack Syria

© AP PHOTO / HASSAN AMMAR



On the US' role in terrorist insurgence

The problem with the Unites States now is that they fight a survival war from their point of view because they are losing their hegemony

© AFP 2019 / ABDULLAH DOMA



On the 'looting' of Syria's oil

© MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION



On Turkey's invasion

On the Kurdish deal

© AFP 2019 / DELIL SOULEIMAN



On attacks by Israel

there was a "correlation" between the operations of Israel's army and Syria-based terrorists

On Iranian tanker arrest

On the rise and fall of al-Baghdadi

© REUTERS / DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE



On what's next in Idlib

On rebuilding Syria