The so-called Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (NES) supported by the US has freed over 80 Islamic State terrorists from prisons, a London-based media reported.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) website affiliated to the dissidents reported on Sunday that the NES has released the Islamic State terrorists who were all Syrian nationals residing in Raqqa, Hasaka and Deir Ez-Zor. It said some of the freed terrorists had not yet ended their prison terms, adding that the move has infuriated residents of the Kurdish-ruled regions.The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) had also last year accused the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of cooperation with ISIS troops in northeastern Syria, saying that the Kurdish-majority militia group had helped ISIS head to become a major trader in Raqqa province.It reported that Islamic State's most notorious commander in Raqqa had turned into the most influential trader in the province and in charge of development projects in Raqqa. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) noted that the Islamic State emir had secured the release of Islamic State's jailed commanders to join him in "carrying out reconstruction projects".The report noted that the Islamic State emir had participated in attacking Ain al-Arab (Kobani) region, plundering of public properties and stealing over 200,000 tons of equipment from buildings destroyed in military operations by the United States and its allied militants in Raqqa.