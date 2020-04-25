© Corbett Report

1. The "Second Wave" Will Be Blamed on the Protesters

2. The Alt Media Are Being Given the Rope to Hang Themselves

About a year ago, YouTube instituted a new system for displaying subscriber counts that corresponded with a flatlining in new subscribers for many alt media channels (including mine). Around the same time, they began implementing changes to the recommendation algorithm ensuring that "harmful content" (read: alt media) would not be recommended to viewers nearly as often. Around the time that the corona crisis really began to kick off six weeks ago, these restrictions seem to have been lifted, with my own channel's subscriber count surging and my work being routinely recommended by the YouTube algorithm.

3. China Will Be Blamed

4. The Real Bioweapons Are Waiting in the Wings

The researchers also found three consecutive changes — known as tri-nucleotide mutations — in a 60-year-old patient, which was a rare event. Usually the genes mutated at one site at a time. This patient spent more than 50 days in hospital, much longer than other Covid-19 patients, and even his faeces were infectious with living viral strains.

Melinda and I grew up learning that World War II was the defining moment of our parents' generation. In a similar way, the COVID-19 pandemic — the first modern pandemic — will define this era. No one who lives through Pandemic I will ever forget it. And it is impossible to overstate the pain that people are feeling now and will continue to feel for years to come.