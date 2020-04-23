© Reuters / U.S. Navy

Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has slammed American forces for acting in a "provoking" manner towards Iranian sailors in the Persian Gulf, where the US has no business being.Zarif didn't mince his words in his tweet, which also had a map attached, showing the distance of 7,592 miles from US shores to the Gulf.American ships "have no business 7,000 miles away from home, provoking our sailors," he wrote.This comes in response to US President Donald Trump's tweet threatening to "shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea" - a view Trump reiterated during a White House press conference.In response, the IRGC said it would give a "decisive response" to any mistake made by the US in the Gulf, and accused the US of violating international law and maritime protocols regulating navigation in the area.Iran has also announced that, in response to perceived US threat, it will be summoning the Swiss ambassador, who represents US interests in the country in the absence of an American diplomatic mission.