© AP



THE RESPONSES

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, née Warren Wilhelm, is shocked that the criminals he released over virus concerns committed new crimes and are back in the slammer. He said Monday it is "unconscionable" that criminals released early from prison over coronavirus fears would commit new crimes."I think it's unconscionable just on a human level that folks were shown mercy and this is what some of them have done," de Blasio told reporters during a briefing Monday.Everyone will just keep doing what they're doing, he confirmed.At the same time the criminals are released over the virus or no bail laws,"We do see some recidivism. I have not seen a huge amount, but any amount is obviously troubling," he said appearing relatively unconcerned. "We're going to just keep buckling down on it, making sure there's close monitoring and supervision to the maximum step possible. And the NYPD is going to keep doing what they're doing."When will NY be safe? When the number of virus deaths fall below the crime rate by de Blasio's released criminals?People shouldn't be shocked by de Blasio's comments. He doesn't care about innocent people. He just cares about his ideology.It's a shame they did it, but "it's a small number of people," who have committed crimes [so far]. And he has "built up" his "rigorous monitoring system" so not to worry.