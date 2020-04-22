So in the midst of this mess comes COVID-19 and the uncoordinated and inept response to it from the political center of Europe to date. Only now are they coming to the conclusion they need to restrict travel, after sitting on their hands for a few weeks while Italians died by the hundreds.



And do you think that's engendering waves of love and affection among Italians towards Germans?



If you do then you don't know Italians... at all.



And this is your signal that this is the beginning of the real crisis. Because while COVID-19 may have been the catalyst for the breakdown of capital markets, capital markets were simply waiting for that spark to occur.

But we all know there will be strings in the end. If you doubt that assertion, I suggest you ask Greece how about this.