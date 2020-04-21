© Denis Voronin/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS



It comes as Russia recorded over 5,600 Covid-19 cases in a day, with the peak still approaching.The 800-bed facility's completion is a much-needed antidote to the country's ever-worsening coronavirus crisis. As of Tuesday afternoon,. With 5,642 cases nationwide confirmed in the last 24 hours, the opening of the hospital could not have been more timely - and, according to data mentioned by President Vladimir Putin on Monday, the worst is still to come.according to Moscow's government website."The center has purchased more than 26,000 units of medical equipment, furniture, and protective suits for personnel. Each bed can be converted into an intensive care unit if required.""In the last day, the hospital admitted 20 patients," said Sergey Perekhodov, the new hospital's chief doctor. "Today, more than 500 employees started working here, and we are continuing to recruit more specialists," he explained.The hospital will continue to operate after the Covid-19 crisis has gone, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has said.The new facility,, in the region of the capital known as 'New Moscow.' In the last month, over 11,000 builders worked on its construction.