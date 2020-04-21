WARNING GRAPHIC DETAILSA 41-year-old man has admitted to killing his girlfriend and cooking her legs after feeling hungry during their drinking party.The cannibal, identified only by his first name of Oleksandr, is said to have been frying and eating his victim's legs when police raided his house in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, in Ukraine.According to police, Oleksandr and his 50-year-old girlfriend, who has not been named, were having a boozy party on April 13.After checking on the woman and making sure she was dead, the man reportedly hacked off her legs and stuffed the rest of her body into a sack. At night, he dragged the sack 500 metres (about 1,600 ft) from his house and hid it among the reeds by the Inhulets river, according to local media.The gruesome remains were spotted the next day by a family who was walking in the area. Father-of-two Mykola said to local media: "We [he and his children] were looking for a fishing spot when we stumbled upon the sack."I saw naked buttocks sticking out of it and realised it was human remains. I called the police."Locals immediately identified the victim and told the police the address of her boyfriend. Oleksandr was arrested after officers went to his house.Police launched a criminal case for premeditated murder against Oleksandr, who confessed to the crime, say law enforcement.Police spokesman Sergey Lukashov commented: "The suspect stabbed the woman with a knife causing her death."He hacked the victim's legs off and put the rest of her body into a sack.''He dragged the sack to the river and left it in the reeds."Oleksandr was placed into custody and