Spanish daily El País and the Italian newspaper Fatto Quotidiano this week revealed new details of the intensive surveillance and dirty tricks operations targeting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange while he was a political refugee in Ecuador's London embassy.The reports are the latest exposures of the spying, which was conducted by UC Global, a private Spanish firm contracted by the Ecuadorian authorities to provide security to the embassy building.The company's director David Morales, a former Spanish military officer, is accused of having met with US authorities in early 2015 and agreed to secretly furnish the CIA with material gathered within the embassy in an operation that escalated over the ensuing three years.Last week, Stella Morris, a 37-year-old lawyer, revealed that she has been in a personal relationship with Assange since 2015 and that the couple have two young children together.The Spanish-daily stated that detailed reports were prepared on Morris' visits to and from the embassy. Stephen Hoo, a friend of Assange, often brought Gabriel to the building and was also subjected to surveillance. Hoo's relationship status and even his sexual orientation were scrutinised.El País wrote: "Morales's suspicion was that a minor who entered the Ecuadorian Embassy in London hanging on a baby carrier carried by actor Stephen Hoo could be the son of the cyber-activist (48 years old) and Morris (37 years old)."Writing in Fatto Quotidiano, longtime WikiLeaks collaborator Stefania Maurizi revealed that the targeting of Morris and her young family extended far beyond the walls of the embassy. Maurizi cited an email by Morales to his staff, ordering them to pay "special attention" to Morris. It noted that the company believed that Morris was not using her original name. The lawyer had, in fact, legally changed her name to avoid the operations of the intelligence agencies.In the most detailed public overview of the embassy spying, Andy Müller-Maguhn, a German computer expert and close collaborator of Assange, explained that the UC Global operation dramatically escalated in 2017.In December that year, Morales ordered that staff conduct a "survey" of the building, aimed in part at finding new areas where hidden cameras and microphones could be placed, in a bid to overcome measures Assange had taken to stymie the spying.The timing of these CIA operations is significant. They followed WikiLeaks' publication, beginning in March 2017, of Vault 7, a vast trove of CIA documents exposing the global spying and hacking operations of the agency.Then CIA director and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo immediately responded by branding WikiLeaks a "hostile non-state intelligence agency." At the same time, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation put together a "counter-espionage squad" to investigate WikiLeaks. Its work would culminate in the issuing of 18 charges against Assange, including 17 under the Espionage Act.FBI special agent Megan Brown, who played a leading role in the taskforce, filed an affidavit against Assange, laying the basis for at least some of the charges against him, in December 2017.As he awaits a show trial for his extradition to the US, scheduled to resume on May 18, Assange faces the imminent danger of being infected by the coronavirus pandemic as it sweeps through Britain's prison system.Maurizi published portions of Morris' previously unreleased statement to the bail hearing. Morris stated: "I have feared with strong reason for a long time that I will lose Julian to suicide if there is no way in which he can stop his extradition to the USA. I now fear I may lose him for different reasons and sooner to the virus. I know very well that his health is extremely poor and can detail the different aspects of that poor health."Morris outlined the dire impact that long stretches of effective solitary confinement in Belmarsh had on Assange. "When in the Healthcare unit he was taken from a ward into a single cell for many months in a form of isolation save for a very few hours each day I noticed how he, as I described at the time was visibly 'very diminished... like a withering flower.'"