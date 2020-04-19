© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



New York had its lowest death toll from Covid-19 since April 1, but Governor Andrew Cuomo warned a lot is still required before the state can start to reopen, including an 'army' of tracers and more coronavirus tests.Though announcing 540 new Covid-19 deaths at his daily press briefing represents a fairly sharp decline from past weeks, Cuomo warnedThe governor also stressed the decline in the death toll does not mean the state is any closer to reopening and easing lockdown restrictions in place as more testing and tracing of the virus needs to be done.The governor also stressed the decline in the death toll does not mean the state is any closer to reopening and easing lockdown restrictions in place as more testing and tracing of the virus needs to be done."We asked the top 50 labs in NYS what they would need to double their testing. They all said the same thing: They need more chemical reagents," Cuomo said, adding, "We need the federal government to oversee the supply chain and help get labs what they need."On tracing, which is an investigation into the origins of a disease through interviews with positive cases, Cuomo says his state is also falling short and needs an "army of thousands" to complete the task.and he used a former Covid-19 "cluster" spot in New Rochelle, New York as an example of this. The hotspot was "cooled" through "testing and tracing," but Cuomo insists his state needs more funding and coordination from the federal government to scale up both testing and tracing.Some US states have begun mulling slowly easing back lockdown restrictions following President Donald Trump announcing a slow reopening of the economy in May.after announcing a soft reopening on Friday night, allowing for a few hours of recreational activity a day for citizens by reopening some public spaces like parks.When it comes to tracing the spread of coronavirus, the potential answer for some is using contact apps to avoid a situation where "thousands" of investigators are required to interview positive Covid-19 cases.and nations like Australia are hard at work pushing just such a system to the public.would track every person who has encountered someone confirmed to have had the coronavirus.