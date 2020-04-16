© Reuters / Joshua Roberts



"It is a scam, and everybody knows this."

US President Donald Trump has said he may force both chambers of Congress to officially adjourn unless they do so voluntarily in a protest over the House and Senate blocking him from recess appointments.The Senate should "either fulfill its duty and vote on my nominees, or formally adjourn so that I can make recess appointments," the president said on Wednesday at a White House press conference.Both the Republican-majority Senate and the Democrat-majority House continue to gavel in for pro forma sessions whileDemocrats have dragged their feet in approving 129 nominees to various government posts in the Senate inTrump said. Unless the lawmakers either return to work or formally adjourn, he said he would "exercise my constitutional rights to adjourn both chambers of Congress.", he added, using as an example his nominee to head the government broadcast agency in charge of Voice of America - which has even been renamed in the meantime, from the Broadcasting Board of Governors to US Agency for Global Media.