"had to first get some instructions from the top or from America."

'Coronoia'

A German medical law specialistafter expressing fears she was being targeted by 'killers.'Beate Bahner had repeatedly claimed that. The lawyer, from the German city of Heidelberg,after her encounter with police went terribly wrong.Bahner called police herself on Sunday when she feared that a car which seemingly blocked her own vehicle in at a parking lot might be driven by "killers" sent to hunt her down. When the officers arrived, she told them she felt persecuted.What happened next was described by the lawyer as some sort of a nightmarish ordeal.Bahner said, in an audio recording attributed to her and which has since been widely circulated online.Bahner said she then had to spend a night in a "Guantanamo-style High Security Ward of Psychiatry,"The police, however, paint quite a different picture. They said that the woman encountered by the patrol responding to the call "gave a very confused impression," prompting the cops to take her to a clinic. "She fought back and kicked an officer several times," a police spokesman told German media, adding that Bahner was eventually admitted to Heidelberg University Hospital.Both the police and a local public prosecutor's office repeatedly stated that the incident has nothing to do with the ongoing investigation against Bahner. The lawyer was discharged from the mental health facility after a couple of days.Bahner is known in Germany as an experienced specialist on medical law, penning several books on related issues. However, as Berlin introduced increasingly restrictive social-distancing rules aimed at stemming the spread of the disease,Bahner repeatedly claimed that coronavirus is virtually harmless to most people and could only affect about five percent of the population. Furthermore, the German government's quarantine measures - including closing all non-essential businesses, canceling festivals and sports events, and banning all public gatherings - harm the nation much more than the virus, the lawyer argued.Bahner even filed a lawsuit with the German Constitutional Court last week, demanding it overrule every single order by the German federal and regional governments related to the lockdown, since they "are capable of endangering the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany, its rule of law, democracy and the liberal-democratic basic order in particular."The court, however, deemed her application inadmissible on procedural grounds and summarily dismissed it last Friday. Bahner responded by publishing a post on her website declaring all lockdown measures ineffective "immediately" and calling on the public to take to the streets to protest the regulations.Bahner is now facing a probe over her call for protest action. Her crusade against the lockdown might, meanwhile, become outdated, as Berlin plans to ease some restrictions by early May anyway. To date, Germany has recorded more than 130,000 confirmed cases and over 3,500 Covid-19-related deaths since the start of the outbreak.