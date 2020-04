© PTI



The central government has banned the sale of substances like liquor and tobacco during the extended lockdown in place to ensure social distancing, a key tool in the fight against the coronavirus.The novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, causes a potentially fatal respiratory illness -- Covid-19 -- and spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when a person talks, coughs or sneezes.Evidence that the virus could be spread by people without symptoms -- or people don't have symptoms yet -- is part of the rationale behind the use of homemade face covers , which the government has now made mandatory. It has published a detailed manual on making such covers at home.On Tuesday, India extended a three-week lockdown that began on March 25 by 19 days -- till May 3.India has reported more than 10,000 coronavirus cases, and 377 deaths.