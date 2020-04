© East2West

© East2West

© East2West

© East2West

At the moment, we cannot say the fire is contained. We have been working all night digging firebreaks around the plant to protect it from fire.



Wind can raise hot particles in the air together with the ash and blow it toward populated areas.



We are lucky to have quarantine measures in place now as people stay at home, walk less and wear masks.

Fires in Chernobyl have been ravaging parts of the exclusion zone for over a week, and now there are concerns the blaze is heading dangerously close to its nuclear reactor.The news comes just a week afterAs the fires continue to spread, there are growing concerns that if it goes too close to the reactor, which exploded back in 1986, there could be radiation contamination.Hundreds of firefighters have been working to try extinguish the fires which have been burning since April 5.The fires had already engulfed 8,600 acres since the wildfires began and on Saturday, April 11, 400 firefighters, 100 fire engines and several helicopters had been deployed to the zone, The New York Times reports.Following the fires growing across the surrounding area of the exclusion zone, police have evacuated residents from the village of Poliske which is situated inside of the zone.Despite the fact people are banned from living within 30 kilometres (18 miles) of the power station, Poliske is believed to be the home of 20 residents.Kateryna Pavlova, the acting head of the agency that oversees the area that's currently burning, told The New York Times:While wildfires around the Chernobyl region aren't uncommon, the current blaze was reported to be arson by Ukrainian police. The man who started them has since been detained.As concerns grow about the radioactive smoke spreading, Yegor Firsov, head of Ukraine's state ecological inspection service, confirmed that radiation levels in Kiev were 'within normal levels' last week.As of April 9, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that background radiation levels continued to be within the normal range around the capital city.