A preliminary magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Saturday morning near the California-Nevada border region,, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.There wereafter the 7:36 a.m. temblor.The quake's epicenter was located about 22 miles northwest of Benton, California, and 91 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe, the USGS said. It was measured at a depth of six miles.ABC7 viewers said they felt the seismic event in nearby San Joaquin County, Fresno and Clovis.Yosemite National Park has been closed to the public since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.