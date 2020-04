© M-H Moncel



A piece of 50,000-year-old string found in a cave in France is the oldest ever discovered."None can be done without that initial step," says Bruce Hardy at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. "Twisted fibres are a foundational technology.", it found a stone flake, a sharp piece of rock used as an early stone tool.Examining the flake under a microscope revealed that a tiny piece of string (pictured top right), just 6 millimetres long and 0.5 millimetres wide, was stuck to its underside. It was made by twisting a bundle of fibres in an anticlockwise direction, known as an S-twist. Three bundles were twisted together in a clockwise direction - a Z-twist - to make a 3-ply cord."It is exactly what you would see if you picked up a piece of string today," says Hardy. The string wasn't necessarily used to attach the stone tool to a handle. It could have been part of a bag or net, the team speculates.The string, which helps establish that it isn't a stray bit of modern string, because "nobody at the site was wearing their conifer pants at the time", says Hardy."It's so fine. That's really surprising," says Rebecca Wragg Sykes at the University of Bordeaux in France. This suggests the string wasn't used for heavy-duty tasks, but instead as some kind of thread, she says.But Hardy says the newly found string was made by Neanderthals, as there were no modern humans in this part of Europe at this time.This raises the question of whether modern humans learned some of their skills from Neanderthals, says Wragg Sykes.Hardy thinks the string shows that Neanderthals were as smart as us . They were very similar to us, says Emma Pomeroy at the University of Cambridge, whose team has found evidence that Neanderthals buried their dead she says.