even if Neanderthals had been fully identical to modern humans, they faced, over time, a considerable risk of extinction, and this merely due to their small population size

Scientists remain puzzled by the sudden extinction of Neanderthals, some 40,000 years ago. New research by scientists from Eindhoven University of Technology, Leiden University and Wageningen University now suggests we might have been too quick in attributing the demise of Neanderthals to invasions by members of our species, Homo sapiens. Relying on models from conservation biology, the researchers conclude that the downfall of Neanderthals may have been the result of their small population size alone. The study has been published in PLOS ONE.Among scientists, there is a broad consensus that modern humans played an important role in the extinction of Neanderthals: bands of modern humans would have invaded Neanderthal territory (e.g. Europe and the Near East), where they outsmarted or outnumbered their sister speciesBut, according to the Dutch scientists, linking the demise of Neanderthals to invasions by modern humans may have been too rash.The researchers wondered whether that fact alone could explain its extinction.The scientiststo represent Neanderthal populations. They then let. To their own surprise, the team found that. This suggests that no invasion of another species, let alone a superior species, was needed for them to vanish from the face of the earth. Neanderthals might simply have been unfortunate to have lived in small numbers.The Neanderthals became extinct some 40,000 year ago.According to Krist Vaesen , associate professor at the School of Innovation Sciences at Eindhoven University of Technology and one of the authors of the paper, this may simply have been bad luck. "Small populations can survive over long stretches of time, and then suddenly disappear due to random fluctuations in births, deaths, sex ratio, and."Does this mean that modern humans played no role in the demise of Neanderthals? "Not necessarily", says Vaesen. The researchers leave open the possibility that the invasion of modern humans speeded up the process of decline. Such a scenario could indeed be one in which Homo sapiens outsmarted or outnumbered Neanderthals. "But", Vaesen adds,The researchers see the results of their study as a null hypothesis against which other explanations need to be assessed. "Regardless of whether external factors or resource competition played a role in the extinction of Neanderthals, our study suggests that any plausible explanation also needs to incorporate demographic factors as key variables".