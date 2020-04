© Global Look Press / Monirul Alam

So, what exactly is Tablighi Jamaat?

Indirect line to terrorism?

Abhijit Majumder is a senior Indian journalist who has been the editor of national dailies like Mid Day, Hindustan Times (Delhi and NCR editions) and Mail Today. Follow him on Twitter @abhijitmajumder

One in three people who have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in India have contracted it at a common source: a gathering of a massive and mysterious Islamic organisation named Tablighi Jamaat (TJ).It's not just India where the TJ has been a major source of the spread. Similar situations have been seen in Pakistan and Malaysia, too. The first two cases of Covid-19 in Gaza had been imported from an event hosted by the religious outfit in Raiwind, Pakistan.In breach of local guidelines amid a 21-day national lockdown, the March event at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque in Delhi attracted 1,010 Indian and 281 foreign Muslim worshippers, according to reports.In an audio widely shared by media, TJ chief Maulana Ameer Saad Kadhalvi — right now hiding in "self-quarantine" in Delhi despite a First Information Report (FIR) against him — is heard exhorting his supporters to defy the lockdown and government advisories and get together for the religious event.The Tablighi Jamaat, or 'group for preaching' movement, began in Mewat, India, in 1927 inspired by the hardline Deobandi school of Sunni Islam. Deobandi is the most widely practised form of Islam in south Asia.According to a Pew Research estimate in 2010, TJ operated in 150 countries and had an estimated 12 million to 80 million active followers.Besides many countries in Europe, TJ made inroads into central Asia after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. For instance, there were 10,000 TJ members in Kyrgyzstan alone a decade ago, with the memberships driven by Pakistanis initially, according to Pew."Despite its size, worldwide presence, and tremendous importance, Tablighi Jamaat remains largely unknown outside the Muslim community, even to many scholars of Islam. This is no coincidence. TJ officials work to remain outside of both media and governmental notice. TJ neither has formal organizational structure nor does it publish details about the scope of its activities, its membership, or its finances," Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury wrote in 2018.TJ finds it easy to function across nations by cleverly avoiding political opinion or discussions. Because of its secrecy, scholars are forced to rely on versions of its acolytes who call it an apolitical, devotional movement.But intelligence agencies across the world hold a different view.Tablighi members held influential positions in Pakistan's former Nawaz Sharif government, and many have been linked to terrorist groups like Harkat-ul-Mujahideen. TJ member Zacarias Moussaoui was charged in the 9/11 terror plot. French national Hervé Djamel Loiseau fought alongside Osama Bin Laden in Afghanistan and starved to death in the battle of Tora Bora. Algerian-born French citizen Djamel Beghal joined Al Qaeda and plotted to blow up the US Embassy in Paris — and devout Tablighi Syed Rizwan Farook killed 14 people in the 2015 San Bernardino shootout before being shot.The Tablighi Jamaat event has now set off a biological bomb in India, a nation struggling to contain the pandemic among its gargantuan population. It is time to put the organisation under the microscope along with the deadly virus — and stop both from spreading.