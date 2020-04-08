© Reuters / Andrew Kelly



Civil unrest has already begun in Italy, and it will go viral globally.

Step 1: For Windows, hit Ctrl+P; for Apple, hit Command +P

Step 2: Kick the can down the road

Step 3: Repeat step 1

Step 4: Repeat step 1

Step 5: Pray and delay

Step 6: Frantically repeat step 1

Step 7: Run for cover and shelter in place because our stupidity and hubris, along with too much debt, credit and leverage have crashed the global financial system.

Mitchell Feierstein, investor, banker, and author of Planet Ponzi: How we got into this mess, what happens next, and how to protect yourself. He spends his time between London and Manhattan.

Globalism's open borders and just-in-time supply chains have been providing cheap labor and products — but the coronavirus pandemic has shown us the huge cost of neglected independence.Covid-19 has opened the kimono of globalism, and what's underneath is ugly.Supply chains are only as strong as their weakest link. If any ingredient is missing from that supply chain,For example, take emergency medical supplies and critical drugs.The imposition of national export bans on medical supply chain ingredients is. Scarcity of critical commodities and medical supplies needs to be part of every National Security dialogue. People's lives depend upon the unrestricted access to and supply of these drugs, medical products and equipment, which today, thanks to 30 years of neoliberal globalism, are now beyond our control. We need to rebuild this infrastructure and become self-sufficient in providing necessities. Right now, we don't have the ventilators or drugs required to combat and treat Covid-19 —— we must never be in it again.Any disruption to our supply chain will result in a surge in unemployment and mortgage defaults, and people won't be able to feed their families.Countries need to urgently review and categorize which industries are a matter of national security or, more simply put, are a matter of life or death to their citizens.When I stood for a seat in last December's UK Parliamentary elections, independence, restoration of democratic principles and liberty, and financial conservativism were the cornerstone issues guiding my campaign. Each nation state needs to rethink and recategorize its priorities. The health, safety and prosperity of the citizenry should be placed above identity politics, the toxicity of an entitled cancel culture and mob rule by social media. When taking a sober look at Brexit and my reasons for wanting to leave the European Union, Covid-19 provides a stark reminder that in order for a nation to survive and thrive, independence, not interdependence on supply chains should be priority number one. Covid-19 has illustrated how interdependence can cost lives.Covid-19 has ravaged Italy where the death rate has been oscillating between 11% and 14%. These are the highest recorded mortality rates attributed to coronavirus during this crisis. This is an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. They need help and they need it now. They called upon the EU, but the cries fell upon deaf ears.Last time I looked, out of the 154 countries I reviewed in 2017, Italy's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth over the previous 17 years was in the 152nd spot, right above Haiti and Zimbabwe., one of the highest in the EU, as Italy's debt soared.Of course, central bankers have the ultimate bailout solution. Just follow these instructions:The good news is since Brexit has been approved, the UK will not have to pick up Italy's debts, or the debts of the other fiscally profligate EU member states. The money saved will be spent on rebuilding industries, infrastructure and supply chains to repair Britain's economy. The rebuilding of critical businesses will create thousands of high paying jobs across the United Kingdom at a time when employment opportunities are most needed.