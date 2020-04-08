© ASSOCIATED PRESS

Texas struck a blow against abortion rights when a federal appeals court ruled the state can ban most procedures as long as the governor's emergency health decree to save medical supplies for fighting the pandemic is in effect.A three-judge panel in New Orleans said in a 2-1 ruling Tuesday that some women's constitutional right to abortion can be temporarily set aside during a national health emergency.Republican governors in Ohio, Oklahoma, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas have adopted coronavirus-focused abortion bans, while state politicians in Mississippi and Kentucky have proposed similar measures. Women's health advocates are challenging most of these restrictions. Ohio, Oklahoma, Iowa and Alabama are currently allowing some abortions to continue as a result of litigation.The ruling by Duncan was joined by US Circuit Judge Jennifer Elrod, a George W. Bush appointee. Both have well-documented anti-abortion views. US Circuit Judge James Dennis, a Bill Clinton appointee, dissented forcefully, just as he had when the panel initially gave Texas temporary permission to suspend abortion rights.Dennis said the majority opinion misapplied the century-old Supreme Court precedent that gave city officials the police power to require citizens to get smallpox vaccinations to stop a raging epidemic. With Texas's abortion restriction, the clinics aren't spreading coronavirus, and it is unclear that what little medical supplies they have can be redeployed to fight the pandemic, Dennis said.The earlier court decision "did not conclude that an emergency situation deprives courts of their duty and power to uphold the constitution -- quite the opposite, in fact," Dennis wrote.The case is In Re Greg Abbott, 20-50264, US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit (New Orleans).