A specialist in medical law writes in a press release This applies to all corona regulations of the 16 federal states. In particular, these measures are not justified by the Infection Protection Act, which was revised in no time at all just a few days ago. () Because the available figures and statistics show that corona infection is harmless in more than 95% of the population and therefore does not represent a serious danger to the general public."Source: Swiss Propaganda Research The curfew imposed March 15 has shuttered non-essential businesses in the U.S. territory and ordered people to stay home from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. unless they have to buy food or medicine, go to the bank or have an emergency or health -related situation. Violators face a $5,000 or a six-month jail term, and police have cited hundreds of people.Kelvin Carrasco, a spokesman for Puerto Rico's Justice Department, said there was no immediate comment.It is the first time the ACLU has filed a lawsuit in a U.S. jurisdiction related to a coronavirus curfew. In a statement last month, the ACLU said it will keep monitoring the use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.and we must ensure that broad presidential powers are not misused beyond legitimate needs," it said.Puerto Rico has reported 20 deaths and more than 470 confirmed cases, and many expect the island's curfew to be extended.The government's executive order bars people who aren't part of a "family nucleus" from getting together for meetings, parties or other gatherings.The lawsuit names three Puerto Ricans who say exemptions to the ban are confusing and that they worry about being arrested as they leave their homes daily to care for elderly mothers, including giving insulin injections. While the order allows people to leave their homes for emergencies or health-related situations, the ACLU argues the order is too vague and leaves too many interpretations in the hands of police officers who haven't been properly briefed.The government cannot interfere with who you interact with within your home or define your family nucleus," the lawsuit states.Fermín Arraiza, legal director of Puerto Rico's ACLU chapter, said in a phone interview thatThe ACLU filed the lawsuit in Puerto Rico's Court of First Instance.Source: Associated Press