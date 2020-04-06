Puppet Masters
'This is payday for big-pharma' - Shiva Ayyadurai calls for firing of U.S. pandemic-control czar Dr. Anthony Fauci
Sun, 05 Apr 2020 23:56 UTC
It's undermined confidence in the mainstream media and created an us-and-them perception of the relationship between the White House press corps and U.S. president Donald Trump.
But now, some Republicans are starting to use the term "fake science" to describe what they see as a globalist attempt to shut down the economy and benefit Big Pharma and the government of China.
The most articulate advocate of this point of view is Shiva Ayyadurai, a Mumbai-born and U.S.-raised entrepreneur with a PhD in biological engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
His academic research was focused on modelling whole cells. He was also a Fulbright scholar who studied how to integrate traditional medicine in South India with modern biological systems.
Ayyadurai is seeking the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts in 2020.
In a video posted on Twitter this weekend, he claimed that the United States has been "at war, politically" as a result of the novel coronavirus.
"As an MIT PhD in biological engineering, it's my view that the fear-mongering is really being used to suppress dissent, it's being used to support mandated medicine, and it's being really used to support crashing this economy," Ayyadurai alleged.
He's launched a campaign to persuade U.S. president Donald Trump to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, an immunologist and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Ayyadurai has accused Fauci of representing the interests of a wide range of organizations, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Clinton Foundation, the World Health Organization, and the government of China.
According to him, they're all working in concert with Big Pharma, which makes money in three ways: through biomedical devices including diagnostic testing, vaccines, and drugs.
Ayyadurai said in his recent video that drugs aren't paying as great returns nowadays because of lawsuits and the cost of obtaining government approvals.
He suggested that this has led the pharmaceutical giants to focus more attention on the two other areas: testing and vaccine development.
"This manufactured fear-mongered crisis — when you actually look at the numbers who've died, about 6,000, 7,000, 10,000, whatever it is — that number is so small compared to the 600,000 people who die from heart disease, the nearly 580,000 people who die from cancer, the 440,000 people who die from medical errors or the other 200,000 people who die from prescription drug issues," Ayyadurai said. "We're taking an issue which has been completely hyped by Fauci to really drive an economic policy that's to the detriment of the American worker."
(According to the worldometer, there have been 68,419 deaths worldwide due to the novel coronavirus, as of this writing, including 9,444 in the United States.)
In another video on YouTube, Ayyadurai said that the World Health Organization, which created a diagnostic code for COVID-19, generates royalty revenues from companies that conduct diagnostic tests.
In contrast to government epidemiologists' advice to everyone to practise social distancing and stay at home to block the spread of the novel coronavirus, Ayyadurai argues in favour of "precision and personal" medicine.
In an open letter to President Donald Trump last last month, Ayyadurai claimed that there is "no need to shutdown our entire country. There is no need to quarantine all of our citizens."
Instead, Ayyadurai called on Trump to categorize citizens into four groups:
* those who test positive for COVID-19, who should be quarantined and given 400,000 IU of vitamin A palmitate per day for two days and 50,000 IU of vitamin D per day for two days;
* those who are hospitalized and in critical condition, who should receive the same treatments, as well as a 100-gram drip of vitamin C per day;
* those who are immuno-compromised. He thinks children in this group should receive the same levels of vitamin A palmitate and vitamin D as mentioned above, as well as 500 milligrams of vitamin C per day and three drops per drink of iodine/iodide once per day. Adults who are immuno-compromised, in his view, should receive double the dose of vitamin C and iodine/iodide as children;
* and those not in the above three groups, with children receiving 1,000 IU of vitamin A palmitate per day and 2,000 IU of vitamin D per day, along with 250 milligrams of vitamin C and three drops per drink, once a day, of iodine/iodide. He advises that adults in this group consume 10,000 IU of vitamin A palmitate and 5,000 IU of vitamin D per day, along with 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C per day and six drops of iodine/iodide per day.
"Healthy individuals based on the above protocol should get back to work immediately, and follow their daily program as aforementioned," Ayyadurai wrote to Trump.
This is the type of advice that is going to drive mainstream doctors and public-health professors into conniptions. But judging by Ayyadurai's social-media following, it is gaining a foothold among libertarian-minded Americans who subscribe to his viewpoint.
In one YouTube interview, Ayyadurai even rejected the widespread view that HIV causes AIDS, also calling this "fake science".
In the same interview, Ayyadurai expressed admiration for molecular and cell biologist Peter Duesberg, who was ostracized by other scientists after publishing a paper in 1987 questioning whether HIV caused AIDS.
Advocates for combination therapy involving antiretroviral drugs, such as Vancouver's Dr. Julio Montaner, have published papers in peer-reviewed journals documenting how these treatments have turned what used to be a terminal condition into a chronic and manageable disease.
Ayyadurai, on the other hand, advocates a "systems approach", which focuses on the immune system.
He describes this system as "complex". To support this, he cited the existence of the innate immune and interferon systems, the adaptive immune system, the microbiome that includes gut bacteria, the virome of nearly 380 trillion viruses, and the gut-brain axis.
According to him, when people have a compromised immune system, the body's defences overreact and attack its own cells. He has pointed out that this can occur after the immune system detects parts of an invader, like the novel coronavirus, left over somewhere in the body. He called this overreaction a "cytokine storm".
Those with strong immune systems, on the other hand, can manage this, he insisted.
Ayyadurai accused Fauci of not providing the president with sufficient insights into how the immune system operates, leading to public policies that are wrecking the U.S. economy.
And as this is occurring, he claimed, China will use its vast amounts of U.S. currency to buy up undervalued American assets, including real estate.
"This will serve one country: China," Ayyadurai insisted. "China is a country that will profit from this."
As of this writing, Trump has not fired Fauci.