Bank of America customers trying to apply for their piece of the $350 billion small business bailout were appalled to learn the bank was restricting loans to businesses who'd borrowed previously - despite claiming otherwise.- the small business bailout passed as part of last month's coronavirus economic stimulus -While the bank's CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC it was merely prioritizing existing business loan customers,Bank of America was the first of the 'big banks' to begin accepting applications - and,though the program's website was supposed to go live at midnight on Thursday.Social media was filled with outraged reports from customers, some of whom said their relationship with the bank goes back years.Some pointed out they wereOthers chalked it up to a long-term pattern of "greed and crookedness" at the bank.however, praising Bank of America on Twitter.Moynihan also told CNBC that the bank had alreadySmall businesses shut out of Bank of America's portal are concerned that by the time its competitors have their websites up and running - Wells Fargo has already acknowledged its own portal won't be ready on Friday at all - the money will all be gone. The widespread delays appear to be due to the Treasury waiting until hours before the program was scheduled to go live to deliver much-needed guidance to participating lenders on how to accept and process applications.requiring that lenders vet all applicants and conduct terrorism and money-laundering screenings,While some institutions have threatened not to participate at all, others merely pushed for a guarantee from the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration, who are administering the loans, that they will not be held responsible for any applicants misrepresenting their qualifications.The coronavirus crisis and related lockdowns keeping most of the American population indoors have utterly devastated the nation's economy, forcing thousands of businesses to close their doors and leaving millions out of work.