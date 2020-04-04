© Aruba Network

The government will write off £13.4bn of NHS debt to allow the health service to focus on the response to coronavirus crisis, the health secretary has said.Matt Hancock announced plans toto let hospital trusts channel their resources into battling the outbreak,In his first public appearance after self-isolating for seven days, Mr Hancock also paid an emotional tribute to NHS staff who have lost their lives, including doctors who had come to work in the British health service and "paid the ultimate price".Mr Hancock said:Struggling NHS providers have become increasingly reliant on loans from the Department for Health and Social Care to balance their day-to-day budgets or their capital budgets, which fund infrastructure projects.​according to government figures.Under the new rules set out in a letter to all NHS trusts,rather than borrowing from the government and repaying a loan.NHS England chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said:More than £300m has also been made available to fund community pharmacies supplying vital medicines during the outbreak, Mr Hancock announced.Some £200m was paid on 1 April to pharmacy contractors, with an additional £100m to be allocated next month.