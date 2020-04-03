© Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin



"Taking into consideration the current situation in the country and for securing citizens' health and safety, we conclude that it is necessary to postpone all elections and referendums that have been planned for upcoming months until the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the country,"

Russia's election authorities have postponed all upcoming local and nationwide votes in the country until after June 21.CEC Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said:Earlier, President Vladimir Putin signed legislation allowing the CEC to change dates for planned votes. About 100 votes had been scheduled to take place across Russia by June 21.A nationwide vote on sweeping constitutional changes that opens the possibility of Putin remaining in power for a further 16 years was initially scheduled for April 22.But the Russian leader on March 25 postponed the vote to an unspecified date because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.Putin, 67, has ruled Russia as president or prime minister for more than 20 years.