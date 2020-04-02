Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday issued a "shooting-to-kill" command for police officers for anyone who violates Chinese coronavirus quarantine orders."Shoot them dead," Duterte said in a makeshift address on national television Wednesday night. Referring to people who violated strict Philippine closing orders aimed at stopping the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, Duterte directed police, military and district (barangay) authorities to shoot quarantine violators dead at the streets, causing "problems". ."I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and the military, also to the barangay (district officials),. Understand? Death., I will send you to the grave."The video appeared later from Duterte's remarks:The president's surprise national direction Wednesday night came hours. Quezon City is northeast of Manila, the capital city, an area currently blocked by the Chinese coronavirus. Police dispersed protesters for violating reinforced community quarantine, and arrested at least 21.In his address Wednesday night, Duterte addressed the Quezon City Protest hours earlier.Duterte placed the entire island of Luzon, where the city of Quezon and Manila is, the "total blockade" on March 16, prompting some to speculate at the time that tougher measures could be translated into martial law. However, in his statement announcing the Luzon blockade on March 16, President Duterte clarified the enhanced guidelines.The Philippine government has since waged severe crackdown on people who violated quarantine mandates.On March 25, police arrested hundreds of quarantine rapists in the Cagayan Valley in Luzon.Police reporter Aika Rey was the first to report Duterte's "shooting-to-kill" orders to police officers on a series of Tweets on Wednesday.Ressa denies the charges and has accused Duterte of silencing dissident press.On March 24, the Philippine Congress gave President Rodrigo Duterte special powers to combat the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, including the right to punish the spread of false news for up to two months in prison.The Philippines has seen a recent increase in the number of cases of Chinese coronaviruses. On Tuesday, the country saw its largest daily increase in deaths and infections from Chinese coronavirus. As of Wednesday's press release, the Philippines had 2,311 Chinese coronavirus infections and 96 deaths.