"Shoot them dead": Duterte orders Philippines police to kill anyone 'causing problems' during quarantine
Got Tech Daily
Wed, 01 Apr 2020 12:00 UTC
"Shoot them dead," Duterte said in a makeshift address on national television Wednesday night. Referring to people who violated strict Philippine closing orders aimed at stopping the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, Duterte directed police, military and district (barangay) authorities to shoot quarantine violators dead at the streets, causing "problems". .
"I will not hesitate. My orders are to the police and the military, also to the barangay (district officials), if there is a problem or the situation that people are struggling with and your lives are online, fire them. Understand? Death. Instead of causing trouble, I will send you to the grave."
The video appeared later from Duterte's remarks:
The president's surprise national direction Wednesday night came hours after a group of Quezon City residents calling for government help issued a rally on Wednesday morning. Quezon City is northeast of Manila, the capital city, an area currently blocked by the Chinese coronavirus. Police dispersed protesters for violating reinforced community quarantine, and arrested at least 21.
According to police, the left-wing group Kadamay instigated protesters and spread false information. Duterte accused the group of trying to arouse public sentiment against the government. However, some members of the group said they had gone out because of starvation after a delay in sending government aid during the blockade.
In his address Wednesday night, Duterte addressed the Quezon City Protest hours earlier.
"Don't bully the government. Don't defy the government. You will certainly lose," the president said. Duterte then asserted that government assistance to residents would eventually come, despite the delays. "Only wait for delivery, even if it is delayed, it will arrive and you will not go hungry. You will not starve."
Duterte placed the entire island of Luzon, where the city of Quezon and Manila is, the "total blockade" on March 16, prompting some to speculate at the time that tougher measures could be translated into martial law. However, in his statement announcing the Luzon blockade on March 16, President Duterte clarified the enhanced guidelines.
"Let me be clear, this is not a martial law," he said.
The Philippine government has since waged severe crackdown on people who violated quarantine mandates. Duterte has threatened criminal and prison charges for quarantine violators. On March 25, police arrested hundreds of quarantine rapists in the Cagayan Valley in Luzon.
Police reporter Aika Rey was the first to report Duterte's "shooting-to-kill" orders to police officers on a series of Tweets on Wednesday. Duterte has repeatedly ordered the arrest of Rappler founder Maria Ressa. Ressa is accused of allegedly running a media organization owned by non-Filipino citizens, a crime in the country. Ressa denies the charges and has accused Duterte of silencing dissident press.
On March 24, the Philippine Congress gave President Rodrigo Duterte special powers to combat the spread of the Chinese coronavirus, including the right to punish the spread of false news for up to two months in prison.
In a national address Monday night, Duterte said that medical workers who have contracted the Chinese coronavirus while treating patients and died were "fortunate" to have died in the country's service. He added: "It would be an honor to die for your country, I assure you."
The Philippines has seen a recent increase in the number of cases of Chinese coronaviruses. On Tuesday, the country saw its largest daily increase in deaths and infections from Chinese coronavirus. As of Wednesday's press release, the Philippines had 2,311 Chinese coronavirus infections and 96 deaths.
Comment: Duterte is known for his shocking and inflammatory rhetoric and it remains to be seen just how this order might be applied and why Duterte might consider such extreme measures to be necessary. After all, the Philippines is not a Western nation; Duterte has cracked down on rampant criminality through severe penalties, the Philippines even fought off an invasion by ISIS, so perhaps there are more reasons for Duterte to be concerned about those 'causing trouble'? Or perhaps Duterte, like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton, is just finally losing it?
Whilst not as extreme, it is notable, and chilling, that many countries have been increasing the punishments for quarantine violation and have been bringing in emergency laws giving unprecedented powers to the police to crackdown on citizens, and these measures aren't intended to be withdrawn anytime soon: