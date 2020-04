The Lebanese media outlet earlier reported about a significant presence of Israeli warplanes flying low over the districts of Keserwan and Matn in northern Lebanon.Alleged videos of Syrian air defences repelling a missile attack over Syria's Homs have emerged online.According to the state news agency SANA, the air defence systems downed Israeli missiles . There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.The Syrian military often accuses Israeli Air Force jets of violating its airspace in order to conduct airstrikes on the country's territory.