The Lebanese media outlet earlier reported about a significant presence of Israeli warplanes flying low over the districts of Keserwan and Matn in northern Lebanon.

Alleged videos of Syrian air defences repelling a missile attack over Syria's Homs have emerged online.

According to the state news agency SANA, the air defence systems downed Israeli missiles. There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

The Syrian military often accuses Israeli Air Force jets of violating its airspace in order to conduct airstrikes on the country's territory.