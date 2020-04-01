Society's Child
Corbett Report: What's up with the Italian mortality rate?
The Corbett Report
Tue, 31 Mar 2020 00:01 UTC
Watch this video on BitChute / LBRY / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
Why have so many coronavirus patients died in Italy?
Italy: Only 12% of "Covid19 deaths" list Covid19 as cause
Characteristics of COVID-19 patients dying in Italy
Smog levels way above safe limits in northern Italy
Water supply alert after 150 pneumonia cases in Brescia, Italy
A Swiss Doctor on Covid-19
The Things You CANNOT Say About Coronavirus
Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Is an 'Almost Meaningless' Metric
Epidemiologist Behind Highly-Cited Coronavirus Model Drastically Downgrades Projection
COVID-19: Updated data implies that UK modelling hugely overestimates the expected death rates from infection
12 Experts Questioning the Coronavirus Panic
10 MORE Experts Criticising the Coronavirus Panic
