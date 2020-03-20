Comment: From sanctions to economic implosion to a massive free speech clampdown with all the usual suspects - Corbett and Pilato cover a range of fast-moving developments - and offer some crucial insights into what these events point to in the near to mid to far term.
As Corbett said in this recent video: 1929 + 1984 + 9/11 = 2020
Welcome to the 401st episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
Watch this video on BitChute / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4
Story #1: US Ramps Up Sanctions Devastating Venezuela's Health Sector As Coronavirus Spreads
US Imposes New Iran Sanctions, Complicating Coronavirus
Quarantine the US Military Machine?
China Locked in Hybrid War with US
Story #2: IMF Prepares $1 Trillion Bazooka
How Big is That Fed Liquidity Pump? $1.5 Trillion or $5 Trillion?
Global Economic Coordination Not Happening In Virus Crisis
NYSE to Temporarily Close Its Trading Floor
'Die Hard with a Vengeance'
In the Pandemic, It's Every Nation for Itself
'Americans Need Cash Now:' Coronavirus Has Lawmakers Calling For UBI
Story #3: FAANGsters Issue Joint Statement On Misinformation
YouTube Creator Blog: Protecting Our Extended Workforce And The Community
Facebook Hits C****vir*s Articles With Sledgehammer
U.S. Government, Tech Industry Discussing Ways to Harness Location Data to Combat Coronavirus
Facebook Censoring Ron Paul Based on Bogus Politifact 'Fact-Check'
You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.