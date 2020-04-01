© Corbett Report

1 - We have met the enemy . . . and it is our neighbors

2 - Doctors are the new soldiers.

3 - I do not trust a single one of the numbers being reported about this outbreak.

"The data collected so far on how many people are infected and how the epidemic is evolving are utterly unreliable. Given the limited testing to date, some deaths and probably the vast majority of infections due to SARS-CoV-2 are being missed. We don't know if we are failing to capture infections by a factor of three or 300. Three months after the outbreak emerged, most countries, including the U.S., lack the ability to test a large number of people and no countries have reliable data on the prevalence of the virus in a representative random sample of the general population."

4 - The death of a 91 year-old is a family tragedy, not an event of international concern

5 - The idea that disease and death are unnatural or avoidable is anti-human

"We can't let these Russian dissension sowers, neo-Nazi accelerationists, and coronavirus-sympathizers confuse us. They want to convince us that Death is, yes, scary, and sad, but inevitable, and natural. How utterly heartless and insane is that?! No, we need to close our minds to that nonsense. People are dying! This is not normal! Death is our enemy! We have to defeat it! We need to hunt down and neutralize Death! Root it out if its hidey hole and hang it like we did with Saddam!"