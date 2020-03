New Negotiators

The Council

The Controversy

Another Platform?

No talks with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine: That has been a mantra for leaders in Kyiv throughoutNow, that may be changing.In talks in Minsk on March 11, a tentative deal was struck thatand settlement accords signed in the Belarusian capital in 2014 and 2015.It is unclear whether the plans set out that day in March will be implemented.: Several members of his Servant of the People party, which holds a majority in parliament, voiced concern over the proposal.And it wasn't the only new idea that was floated in Minsk. Another platform would promote "dialogue,", which Russia seized a month before the war in the Donbas started, as well as other potential problem spots in Ukraine,Another factor is the fast-moving coronavirus crisis: A follow-up meeting scheduled for March 25 was postponed amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.RFE/RL takes a look at what happened in Minsk on March 11, and what it may mean for the future of Ukraine, Russia, and the only war in Europe.But his appointment on February 11 raised eyebrows in Ukraine among those who feared it could signal a softening of the government's stance on Russia.Kozak, a deputy head of Putin's administration, was also appointed on February 11.He replaced Vladislav Surkov, a long-influential Kremlin insider who made waves with highly provocative comments about Ukraine shortly after his departure.The main thing to come out of the meeting was the proposed creation of an Advisory Council with seats allotted to "authorized representatives" of the Russia-backed separatists.on what had transpired until Ukrainian media broke the silence by publishing the "protocol" agreed in Minsk.According to the text agreed in Minsk, the main purpose of the Advisory Council would be "to conduct and develop proposals for political and legal solutions towards the settlement of the conflict."Ukraine has long considered the leaders of the separatist forces as puppets of Moscow -- some of them have been Russian citizens -- and had ruled out talks with them.After the Minsk meeting, Yermak denied that any concessions had been made.-- official wording for the areas outside government control, sometimes known by the acronym ORDLO -- within the Tripartite Contact Group."No direct talks - no question about it! We are talking about creating a platform where citizens of Ukraine, who live today in both controlled and uncontrolled territories, can communicate," Yermak said This assurance was met by skepticism by opponents of any talks involving the Russia-backed separatists. To those Ukrainians, "It's not important who exactly will represent the ORDLO: whether they are Putin's men or not, whether they are fighters or not, whether they are in uniform or not," said Maria Kucherenko, an analyst at the Kyiv-based Center for Civil Society Studies."The problem is that by announcing that there will be some type of council with the participation of the ORDLO within the Tripartite Contact Group, [officials have gone] against the logic of what the Tripartite Contact Group is: Russia, Ukraine, and the OSCE," she said.The proposed Advisory Council was in the spotlight, butSerhiy Syvokho, an adviser to the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said that, in addition to the Donbas and Russian-controlled Crimea, Ukraine faced tensions elsewhere, including in parts of the west where ethnic Hungarians have voiced frustration especially over language rights. He said that, elsewhere, amber miners have largely taken the law into their own hands.When Syvokho was due to unveil the proposal to the public in Kyiv on March 12, he was greeted by furious nationalists, some of whom threw the former comic to the ground.