President Donald Trump has assured Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle that the US taxpayer won't be footing their security bill, after the absconding royals left Canada to settle in Los Angeles.The couple stepped back from royal life and left the UK earlier this year, settling first in Vancouver, Canada. However, the pair departed for Los Angeles this week, with British tabloids speculating that Markle's tax situation - being forced to pay US income tax on top of Canadian tax - prompted the move.The US Secret Service usually provides security for British royals. However, Harry's withdrawal from royal duties could mean he's not automatically entitled to that same protection. And, judging from the president's Sunday tweet, Trump won't be making an exception.