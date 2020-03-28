Asked about a new 'scoop' in the Wall Street Journal blaring from its headline: "US plans to stop collecting import tariffs for three months," the president dismissed the idea immediately, insisting it was not even on the table, and chastising Fox News correspondent John Roberts for the question."Just more fake news, John. They've not even talked to me," Trump said at Friday's coronavirus briefing at the White House.
"Everyone keeps saying 'Are you going to suspend the tariffs?' The answer is no. President Xi never even brought it up last night,it wasn't even discussed."
It's fake news. Tell the Wall Street Journal. You know, the Wall Street Journal does a lot of fake news, too, it's pretty amazing.Based on the word of anonymous "administration officials," the Journal reported that the Trump administration would soon stop collecting import tariffs for three months, with companies liable for the fees at a later time. While the story acknowledged it "wasn't immediately known" when the move would be announced, and noted the president could still "overrule" the plans, it appears that happened faster than expected, with Trump rejecting the idea out of hand at Friday's briefing.
Despite reaching a 'Phase One' trade deal with Beijing late last year, Washington still maintains a number of tariffs on exchange with China, including medical supplies such as masks and gloves, deepening existing shortages for urgently needed gear.
On Thursday, a bipartisan group of lawmakers called on Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to order the Customs and Border Protection agency to defer tariff collections for three months to ease pressure on businesses. The United Nations, meanwhile, has also urged for a worldwide ban on tariffs and other trade restrictions, as well as sanctions which might obstruct the flow of food and equipment, warning that the pandemic puts the "whole of humanity" in danger.
The focus on trade comes on the heels of a massive $2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law earlier on Friday, which will distribute cash payments to American workers, expand unemployment benefits and provide low-interest loans to small businesses, among other measures intended to offset the economic impact of Covid-19. The administration also invoked the Defense Production Act, ordering some companies to fast track medical supplies, including some 40,000 ventilators from General Motors.
Comment: Trump has signed an executive order to call up a million reserve military personnel to deal with the coronavirus. He also signed the Defense Production Act, in order to force private companies to manufacture essential supplies. In this case it was to force General Motors to produce ventilators. In Russia a fourth coronavirus patient has died, although that person did have a pre-existing condition. In the Ukraine thousands of people swarmed the border to get back into the country ahead of the planned lockdown. Johns Hopkins University announced that the US has over 100,000 positive tests of COVID-19.
The US has quietly sought foreign doctors to help fight the virus, promising them they can skip to the front of the immigration queue. In France, the lockdown will be extended as the death toll has reached 2,000. The Serbian PM has set the record straight, saying it is 'fake news' that they don't appreciate EU help, but that Covid-19 aid came from China. The Italian Foreign Minister brushed aside suggestions from a reporter that aid from Russia came with strings attached. The Russia hysteria continues to exist in many journalists. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, although he describes his symptoms as 'mild.'