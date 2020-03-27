© Reuters / Stephen Lam



US President Donald Trump has signed the TAIPEI Act, a bill expressing American support for Taiwan and vowing to punish countries that side with Beijing on the issue, a move which is bound to further strain US-China relations.Signed into law late on Thursday night, the bill requires the US State Department to help Taiwan strengthen diplomatic ties in the Indo-Pacific region, threatening to penalize nations that "undermine the security or prosperity" of the Chinese territory.The law is supposed to "send a strong message to nations thatthat undermine Taiwan," according to its authors, Senators Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) and Chris Coons (D-Delaware)., with Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urging Washington to "handle issues relating to Taiwan prudently to avoid damaging bilateral relations."Taiwan's Economic and Cultural Representative Office - the island's main agent in the US - hailed the move soon after the bill's signing, thanking the president and Congress for their "staunch support."Since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016,, actions Tsai has slammed as examples of Beijing's "diplomatic and military acts of coercion." Through the US State Department, the TAIPEI Act will look to penalize such moves, leveraging US diplomatic muscle to push countries back into Taiwan's orbit.