© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Over the last two months as China locked up, so did its agriculture and fertilizer industries. This means delayed or no planting for China with fertilizer shortages in their country as well massive shortfalls for N. American and E.U growers. The climate system is in disarray from Earth's electromagnetic coupling with the four gas giants moving into 2023-2024. Plantations are ceasing operations across the globe for the next month and global shipping continues to decline. How will the world feed itself this year? Limit One is the new global mantra for 2020.