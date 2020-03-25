© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevskii

Russians will get a week of paid leave and a boost to benefits for those most in need, while the wealthiest will have to pay more revenue taxes, the Russian president said as he presented his plan to deal with the coronavirus.Speaking in a televised address on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin announced a number of measures designed to support the Russian people and the national economy amid the increasingly serious threat of coronavirus in the country.One of the immediate decisions taken by the government wasin Russia. Salaries for the days off will still be paid, Putin said. This is expected to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.Russia will also postpone the national vote on constitutional amendments, which is currently scheduled for April 22. The package of constitutional amendments was tabled by Russia's president back in January and greenlit by legislators earlier this month.A big chunk of the measures announced by Putin deal with various benefits. The usual checks for eligibility will be suspended for six months, while some of the payments - like paid sick leave and unemployment payments - will be given a boost.Similar support will be given to small businesses, which will also getto help keep them afloat during the economic slowdown., according to Putin's plan. Russians who have money in bank accounts and have invested in equities over a certain threshold will have to pay income taxes on their revenues -Putin said most of this money goes directly to individual business owners, who avoid paying due taxes in Russia this way."It will require changing our agreements with certain nations on avoiding double taxation," Putin said.Russia has so far largely been spared by the Covid-19 pandemic. It currently has 658 cases of the coronavirus, and the country was quick to implement certain crucial measures - like restricting international travel - to keep the disease in check.However, the number of infected people has jumped by 163 in 24 hours, fueling concerns that an explosive growth of positive tests may happen within days.The national economy is also beginning to experience the effect of the global economic slowdown. Russia came to the crisis prepared better than many thanks to large reserves and macroeconomic stability, but it still must brace itself to navigate through the storm.