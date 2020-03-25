© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

After saying President Donald Trump needs to better listen to his medical advisors, Joe Biden proceeded to cough into his hand, prompting CNN host Jake Tapper to give him a lesson about germs.During an interview with CNN's Tapper where he revealed he has not been tested for the coronavirus because he has not displayed any symptoms, Biden coughed straight into his hand. A clearly shocked Tapper then gave the former vice president a lesson in spreading germs."You know, you're supposed to cough into your elbow," Tapper said, even going through the motion of putting his mouth to his elbow. The host does give Biden some credit, saying he learned to cough into his own elbow covering the Obama administration, which means Biden would have even less of a reason to not know how to cough without spreading germs.Biden's excuse for coughing into his hand?"Fortunately, I'm home alone, but that's okay," he says.However, he later says Tapper is "right" when the host calls the move "kind of old school.""It's like[Jake Tapper] is a 12-year-old boy talking to five-year-old[Joe Biden]," 'Justified' actor Nick Searcy tweeted about the moment."Tapper had to tell Biden to stop it and Biden dismisses it as not a big deal even though the CDC is telling everyone not to cough into their hands," Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra added.