We have to get our country back to work. Our country wants to go back to work.

US President Donald Trump has finally given a date for when he would like America to at least partially reopen after the Covid-19 shutdown:"I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," Trump said on Tuesday during a Fox News virtual town hall.The US is currently on Day 8 of the government's "15 days to stop the spread" program, with tens of millions of Americans either working from home or furloughed - some without pay - to encourage "social distancing."A $2 trillion financial relief package was proposed by the Senate with the intention of sending cash payments to Americans to make up for income lost due to the shutdown. It was blocked by Senate Democrats on Sunday and again on Monday, however, as the House Democrats sought to push their own proposal, which included a laundry list of policy priorities unrelated to the pandemic.Trump said on Tuesday that he would not sign such a bill, pivoting to discussions about reopening at least parts of the country to business instead.