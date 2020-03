© Unknown



this isn't a wake up call to the very real danger of hyperinflation, and broader danger of marital law, then I don't know what is.

Blowing out the System is the INTENTION

"A new, sustainable financial system is under construction. It is funding the initiatives and innovations of the private sector and amplifying the effectiveness of governments' climate policies — it could even accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy."

"I talk to central bank governors most days and while we make decisions with reference to our own mandates, it is not a surprise that we are coming to the same conclusion."

"match(ing) any lost wages. Match any lost business, no questions asked, no arguments about bailouts or 'moral hazard' — the sticky issue of publicly funded rescues of bad actors."

The Battle Over Two World Views

The Case of Lincoln

The Case of FDR

The Case of JFK

The China/Russia Alliance Revives the Forgotten American System

On March 23, Wall Street on Parade reported thatin the midst of the covid-19 hysteria which is propelling the western nations into the greatest crash in history.($272 billion in treasuries and $63 billion in mortgage-backed securities since March 15).Meanwhile overnight- which is added to the $1 trillion/week fourteen day loans already in place. The overnight repo loansat $50 billion/night and have risen steadily to $100 billion/night by February and skyrocketing to their current proportions by March 15.Yet in spite of these trillions of dollars produced from thin air, Wall Street on Parade also reported that the lost a total of 45% of their value in only 5 weeks with Citigroup leading the race to the bottom with a whopping loss of 51.7%. Amongst those big 5, common equity capital (which sustains the $1.2 quadrillion global derivatives time bomb which is ripe to explode) has already lost $154.4 billion (of a total of only $603 billion among the Big 5 alone). Cumulatively, over $9 trillion has already been issued to bail out the failing speculators since September andThis is exactly what was already stated in August at the Jackson Hole monetary conference when central bankers under the leadership of Mark Carney agreed thatThis was restated by Carney in December where the Canadian golem called forwriting in an article entitled Fifty Shades of Green Describing thecurrent Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey announced a rate drop from 0.25% to 0.1% and a €200 billion quantitative easing program in the UK and said:St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard stated and promoted this insane pro-hyperinflation mandate in a March 20 interview with Reuters saying the Federal Reserve must respond to the covid-19 shutdown bySteve Mnuchin's attempts to include his $500 billion hedge fund into the recipients of tax payer bailouts is just one of many similar institutions which I'm sure Bullard is hoping we don't ask questions about.These solutions require a return to an understanding of(anti-inflationary/self extinguishing debt) versus(hyper-inflationary/cancerous debt).One is desired by masters for their slaves and the other by free citizens. One can only spread by inducing cultures to live in the ephemeral "now" while abandoning abstract notions of "past", "future" or "morality" while the other is tied to the debt and respect we must pay to past generations and those yet unborn alike. Many great statesmen understood this schism in paradigms as the "American vs British systems". Examples of such real crises involved the costly American Revolution, whose debts were finally paid off via the application of national banking and industrial growth measures of the 1790s-1820s which transformed a low productivity agrarian society into an industrial force that challenged the economic might of the British empire, and quadrupled America's population in merely a two generations.Due to the South's resistance to industrial development and national banking (illustrated brilliantly in Robert Ingraham's 2015 opus Manhattan's Struggle for Human Freedom Against The Slave Power of Virginia ),Following the earlier example of Hamilton, Clay and John Quincy Adams,These needs extended beyond the war and into the construction of the greatest mega-project of the time- the Trans Continental Railway (1863-1869). Lincoln's allies such as Senator Sumner, Henry Carey and William Seward fought desperately to continue Lincoln's vision of extending the use of greenbacks beyond the Civil War to industrialise and fully liberate the south and also other nations globally. These efforts were sabotaged by Proto-Deep State agents in America which eliminated the greenbacks, re-empowered the slave power and established the "Specie resumption Act" of 1871 that chained American progress to a worshipping of gold and led into the 1913 creation of the Federal Reserve.President Franklin Roosevelt is another patriot often criticised harshly for creating much debt during the New Deal, but unlike the debt created during 1929-1933 under Hoover which merely bailed out failing banks with no real world job creation or growth of the real economy, FDR's revolution was very different.(which saw illiteracy drop to 12%) is but one of the thousands of trans-formative projects which "debt" created under real American System leadership. Breaking America out of the depression involvedduring his entire 12 year presidency which I outlined in depth in my recent paper How to Crush a Bankers' Dictatorship. John F. Kennedy also created debts butin energy, water, transport and especially space exploration (NASA's budget reached nearly 4% of US GDP at its peak before the slashing self-sabotage began in 1966). Recent reports have proven thatin the form of spin-off technologies, inventions and jobs touching on every aspect of society- health, engineering, computing, chemistry, energy, and more.FDR and JFK fought to break the monopoly over credit established by the Federal Reserve in 1913 via FDR's Reconstruction Finance Corporation that acted like a National Bank, and JFK's efforts to create industrial investment tax credits and a silver-backed treasury issued currency outside of Federal Reserve Control.The principles of this lost practice of national political economy which are no longer permitted to be taught or practised in modern western universities can be found clearly set out in the writings of Alexander Hamilton's collected works, and especially his historic reports to Congress of 1790-1971 ( Report on a National Bank and Public Credit Report on Manufactures , and Report on a Mint ).seriously during today's systemic crisis as the principles they set out are not only in total opposition with the false "left" Keynesian vs "right" Austrian school arguments constructed by the Fabian Society in the 20th century, but