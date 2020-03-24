© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



below one percent.

Social distancing rules may be relaxed sometime 'soon' to prevent "tremendous death" from economic and social depression that could end up worse than the coronavirus itself, President Donald Trump said.Trump said Monday at the White House daily press briefing, addingTrump said, praising the sacrifices made by Americans so far as necessary measures that are "saving lives."Trump would not say exactly when the "social distancing" protocols will be relaxed, but noted that"This was a medical problem,he added, urging Congress to pass the $2 trillion stimulus bill urgently and without partisan politicking, as workers and employees across the US were hurting from lockdowns and quarantines.Earlier on Monday, Democrats had blocked the Senate Republican proposal to give Americans cash payments for the second time in two days, saying it gave too much to corporations and insisting on their own expansive package of measures going far beyond the health emergency.Some areas of the US may need to stay on lockdown for longer, but those "may have to be tailored geographically and by age group," said Dr. Deborah Birx from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pressed for exact advice the doctors were giving the president, Birx refused to speculate and saidHe also noted that even when things get back to a semblance of normalcy, there would be tradeoffs in behavior after "the invisible scourge" of the virus is gone.He also repeated something he tweeted out earlier, condemning any discrimination against Asian-Americans, asAt the conference, Trump did not use the term "Chinese virus," as he was in the habit of doing in the past, to much criticism from the media and Democrats.