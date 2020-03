© Mark Lennihan, File/AP Photo

Forecasts of doom for the American economy are quickly turning from gray to pitch black.As Congress haggles over a multitrillion-dollar coronavirus rescue package, analysts are warning the U.S. could be facing a prolonged depression rather than the kind of short recession and swift bounce back that President Donald Trump and his top aides expect. And they're raising questions about whether current government efforts to cushion the economy from the damage will be anywhere near enough.Across Wall Street and the economic world, forecasters are quickly ramping up their predictions of massive job losses and declines in economic activity by as much as an annualized 50 percent in the second quarter of the year. They're offering estimates unseen since the Great Depression that began in 1929 and continued for a brutal decade, reshaping governments and economies across the globe.Morgan Stanley economists on Monday said they now expect a 30.1 percent annualized decline in gross domestic product in the second quarter, the worst quarterly performance in 74 years. The firm's estimates assume the virus peaks in April and May before growth starts to recover.The rescue package now being debated in Washington would involveThe Federal Reserve stepped into the breach on Monday with strong action to prop up wobbly credit markets. And they promised efforts to aid small and midsize businesses that are failing in large numbers, a main street lending program that could multiply the power of the congressional spending package.But that did not ease fears in the stock market, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 percent to 18,591.93 — the lowest since November 2016. It remains unclear whether the Fed's actions will be up and running fast enough to ensure that when government officials do flip the lights back on, a functional economy will be capable of a swift bounce back."A $1.5 trillion stimulus package sounds like a lot, and it is," LPL Financial Equity Strategist Jeff Buchbinder said in a note to clients. "But.""The U.S. economy has entered recession as the COVID-19 outbreak and public health efforts to combat it have led to a sharp contraction in economic activity," Gus Faucher, chief economist at the PNC Financial Group, wrote in a research note. "Restrictions on movement throughout the country have led consumers to pull back on their spending, with restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, entertainment venues, sports leagues, and many retail establishments closed. The airlines are rapidly cutting capacity, and U.S. auto manufacturers have stopped production."The coronavirus crisis essentially knocked out the strongest pillars of the U.S. economy: consumer confidence and spending. It has also driven a once high-flying stock market into bear market territory, making Americans feel less wealthy and less apt to spend.Manufacturing was already in recession when the virus hit and will likely fall further into negative territory as factories are shuttered and workers kept at home.On Thursday, economists expect the largest national jobless claims number in American history, a figure Goldman Sachs estimates could hit 2.25 million new filings in a single week.That would smash the all-time record of close to 700,000 hit in 1982. Some estimates are far higher than that, perhaps up to 5 million. Job losses that will show up in the Labor Department's April jobs report released in early May could hit 5 million to 10 million or more, wiping out all the gains from 2018, 2019 and the first two months of 2020.That's led to complaints from across the economic world that just as the government is far behind in battling the spread of the coronavirus, it is also mounting a woefully inadequate economic response.Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard says the jobless rate could hit 30 percent in the second quarter with a 50 percent annualized drop in GDP during the quarter."The longer it takes, the deeper the ongoing slowdown will be," said Pantheon Macroeconomics Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson. "Fed data shows thatThe word "depression" is seeping into more and more financial forecasts, as economists abandon earlier hopes that the virus spread could be halted by April and workers could go back to their jobs and shoppers back into stores."At this point, the most optimistic outcome for the domestic economy appears to be a temporary dip into negative akin to the contraction of 2001 with the worst case being a prolonged depression-like scenario similar to that experienced in 1929," Stifel Chief Economist Lindsey M. Piegza said in a note on Monday.The darkening scenarios have kicked off debates both in Washington and in Europe about Tough decisions are ahead on the potential"We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," Trump said at a press briefing Monday evening, repeating what he wrote on Twitter shortly before midnight on Sunday . "At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go, where we want to go, the timing."Trump again expressed frustration with the economic downturn and pledged to revisit all the current stay-at-home orders. "The hardship will end. It will end soon. Normal life will return, and our economy will rebound very, very strongly," he said."Disruption will take the form of a depression-like set of shocks that will require a significant intervention by the federal government into economic and social life for the foreseeable future," RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas wrote on Monday. The latest moves by the Fed and other government institutions "are just the latest in a series of actions that are likely to continue throughout this year and likely next in response to the global public health emergency caused by the Covid-19 virus."