Las fuertes lluvias continúan golpeando varias regiones en Arequipa, Perú (JMONoticias) pic.twitter.com/kSCBNARc8y — Global Climate Connection (@juliusmarcus77) March 16, 2020

#Arequipa intenta lluvia activa huaycos en Cerro Verde y Cono Norte, vías interrumpidas, casas inundadas, la situación es preocupante pic.twitter.com/bK4wdwf6Xx — Carlos Zanabria (@carlosezanabria) March 15, 2020

Las fuertes lluvias en el distrito de Cerro Colorado en Arequipa, Perú, dejaron a muchas personas sin hogar y sin hogar en la región (Redenoticias) pic.twitter.com/xdAfAtw59Z — Global Climate Connection (@juliusmarcus77) March 15, 2020

triggered flooding and mudslides in Arequipa department in southern Peru.Media report that at least 100 homes have been damaged and a bridge in the north of the city is in danger of collapse.Residents in Sachaca district were asked to move away from a local stream that had broken its banks.Heavy rain has also affected other departments in southern Peru over the last few days, causing rivers to rise.In Tacna Department, a red alert has been issued for flooding of the Caplina River. Meanwhile in Moquegua Department, local disaster management authorities have warned that recent heavy rain could result in flooding in the Tambo river basin.