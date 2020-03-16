© PDMA



The devastation caused by heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province of Pakistan continued late last week when at least 11 people died and 17 were injured.Heavy rain has affected the province since 06 March 2020, causing landslides, flash floods and buildings to collapse. As of 08 March, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported that 23 people had died and 54 people injured. Most of the fatalities and injuries came as a result of collapsing buildings or walls. A total of 127 homes have been damaged, including 13 completely destroyed.and over 300 houses damaged or destroyed. PDMA said relief supplies had been distributed to affected areas which included Batagram, Shangla, Charsadda, Swabi and Mardan districts.17 injured and over 60 homes damaged or destroyed. Three fatalities occurred in Abbottabad, 4 in Swabi and 2 in Dera Ismail Khan, 1 in Swat and 1 in Tank districts.