"After training with American instructors, they were sent east, to the Euphrates, to carry out sabotage, mainly at oil facilities and infrastructure facilities controlled by the government, in order to intimidate people and cause harm."

The US military, which controls the 55-kilometer zone around the US base in Syrian Mount Tanf, forbids refugees from leaving the areaBut they actively contribute to the transfer of militants from this zone to Idlib province.This was reported byAccording to TASS, his interview was broadcast to the media by the special services of Syria.The deserter said thatSuda added:The former colonel said that terrorists were sent including to the province of Hasek. According to him,Souda also spoke about the plight of refugees atlocated in a 55-kilometer zone around the American base. According to him, the US military forbids refugees to leave it."Americans forbid to do this, kill those who are trying to break free. However, for 300-400, sometimes for $500, they allow you to leave the area of ​​the 55-km zone", the ex-colonel said.At the same time,According to him, refugees face water shortages, high prices and health problems. The humanitarian aid brought into the camp is not enough.The coordinating headquarters of Russia and Syria accused the US military of delaying the dismantling of the Rukban camp. And refugees are used as a human shield and human reserve to replenish militant units.