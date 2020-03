© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Spanish PM's wife tests positive for Covid-19 after Madrid imposes national lockdown to tackle the disease

© REUTERS/Sergio Perez



US President Donald Trump's test for Covid-19, which he took after being in contact with at least two Brazilian officials who had the virus, has come back negative, the White House announced."Last night after an in-depth discussion with the president regarding Covid-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative," the statement put out by Trump's physician, Sean P. Conley, read.Pressure for Trump to undergo testing for Covid-19 - a flu-like virus that is now ravaging Europe and America after the outbreak wound down in China - has been mountingAll three were present at the meeting with Trump that took place over the past weekend in his Florida residence.On Friday, Trump's Brazilian counterpart, Bolsonaro, announced that he had also tested negative for the virus amid reports that a growing number of the Latin American country's officials were not so lucky as to dodge the disease.The all-clear given to Trump by the White House medical staff has failed to persuade the #Resistance on Twitter, members of which wasted no time in casting doubt on the statement, with some going as far as to suggest that Trump had never taken the test.Trump's supporters, however, used the occasion to tear into mainstream media for fanning Covid-19 hysteria and defaming the US leader by "spreading disgusting rumors" about his health.Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, the government has confirmed. ItBoth Gomez and her husband, the prime minister, are feeling well, Sanchez's office reported Sunday night.The news comes shortly after Sanchez unveiled what he described as "drastic" and "extraordinary" measures as part of the state of emergency to fend off the spread of the disease that has so far claimed at least 193 lives across the country, and infected over 6,250.Citizens, who are strongly encouraged to stay indoors and work from home if possible, will still be able to stock up on necessary supplies and groceries, but all restaurants, bars, hotels and non-essential retail outlets will shut their doors.Students will also be staying put in their homes with educational centers being ordered to close.Spain has become yet another major European country to go to great lengths to curb the spread of the virus, which originated in China's Wuhan in December last year.the French as well as the German federal authorities have been reluctant to impose stricter border controls inside the EU despite the measure being widely considered an effective way of stopping the disease.French President Emmanuel Macron, in particular, spoke in defense of open borders, stating that the coronavirus "has no passport."