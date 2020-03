© Salwan Georges/The Washington Post/Getty Images



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) turned down repeated requests from Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign to appear at events promoting the Vermont senator's candidacy in recent weeks, according to three people familiar with the discussions.After the Iowa caucuses, Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir asked Ocasio-Cortez to stump for Sanders in New Hampshire, according to the sources. The campaign prepared a model schedule to highlight the kind of popular support she would expect if she attended, one of the people familiar with the talks said.Ocasio-Cortez resisted the entreaties until a few days before the primary on Feb. 12. She ultimately spoke the day before the election at a Sanders rally in Durham, New Hampshire, where the rock band The Strokes performed.During that period, Sanders rose and fell quickly, going from the uncontested front-runner after Nevada's Feb. 22 contest to a heavy underdog after a blowout in South Carolina on Feb. 29 and Super Tuesday routs on March 3.Neither the Sanders campaign nor the campaign office of Ocasio-Cortez denied that she had turned down requests for additional appearances.Instead, in a statement to HuffPost on Thursday, Shakir praised Ocasio-Cortez for her work on Sanders' behalf, singling out her mid-October endorsement of Sanders after his heart attack. (Sanders' allies credit the endorsement for helping revive his campaign, while backers of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who also courted Ocasio-Cortez's blessing, lament the deflating effect it had on her fortunes.)In a follow-up exchange on Friday, the Sanders campaign affirmed that Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most frequent campaign-trail surrogates for Sanders.Ocasio-Cortez's apparent decision to avoid stumping for Sanders stands out precisely because of her intense work on his behalf in the fall and early winter. Ocasio-Cortez spoke for Sanders at 15 major rallies, beginning with a late-October appearance in Queens that drew an estimated 26,000 people. She spoke at a number of smaller Sanders events as well.Although the Sanders team would not say whether Ocasio-Cortez's decision to avoid the trail reflected any dispute, Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez, denied that the congresswoman's itinerary reflected tensions with the campaign."The plan was always that she would slow down her surrogate work in February, after Iowa, to focus on her re-elect and congressional duties," Hitt said.But the first source said a disagreement over Ocasio-Cortez's remarks in Iowa seemed to cool her on helping with the campaign.After that, Ocasio-Cortez ― already annoyed with the campaign's Jan. 23 decision to publicize the endorsement of controversial podcast host Joe Rogan ― grew less interested in helping Sanders' campaign, according to the source. After her last event in Iowa on Jan. 26, she did not return to the trail for Sanders until 16 days later, at the New Hampshire rally featuring The Strokes.Ocasio-Cortez's presence was likely more missed in Texas' 28th Congressional District, where progressive attorney Jessica Cisneros fell just 3.6 percentage points shy of unseating conservative Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Cisneros in late October but made no trips to South Texas on her behalf ahead of the close race. (Sanders, who endorsed Cisneros in late January , did not make the journey, either.)The relatively infrequent appearance of an important Sanders surrogate shows the contrasting levels of discipline between the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic Party.While Ocasio-Cortez was staying off the campaign trail in the aftermath of Biden's victory in South Carolina, three moderate ex-presidential contenders ― Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke ― endorsed Biden, ensuring him wall-to-wall national media coverage that provided momentum going into Super Tuesday.