With all of the bru-ha-ha about the coronavirus, I almost missed this one about six communities being whitewashed.
3 Mar 2020 - The State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC) reported that the snow began to accumulate from 23:00 hours and continued during the early morning, so that Bocoyna, Guachochi, Urique, Madera, Gómez Farías and Ignacio Zaragoza were whitewashed.
Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these links.
Así la #Nevada de este amanecer en Creel, #Chihuahua, efectos del #FrenteFrío 42 y la Décima #TormentaInvernal— CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) March 3, 2020
Imágenes cortesía de @ClimaChihuahua1 pic.twitter.com/DMz7McGzOz