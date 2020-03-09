snow mexico
Six municipalities of Chihuahua registered snowfall in the last hours, which motivated the closure of roads.

With all of the bru-ha-ha about the coronavirus, I almost missed this one about six communities being whitewashed.

3 Mar 2020 - The State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC) reported that the snow began to accumulate from 23:00 hours and continued during the early morning, so that Bocoyna, Guachochi, Urique, Madera, Gómez Farías and Ignacio Zaragoza were whitewashed.


Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these links.